Hammad Farooqui leaves fans grooving with killer dance moves
Web Desk
06:50 PM | 5 Oct, 2022
Hammad Farooqui leaves fans grooving with killer dance moves
Source: Hammad Farooqui (Instagram)
Share

Pakistan's heartthrob Hammad Farooqui has been winning hearts with his killer dance moves and this time is no exception either as he grooves to the tunes of Nach Punjaban.

Taking to Instagram, the Parchayee actor took to social media and shared the grooving video with his fan following.

'Grooving to nach punjaban by @abrarulhaqpk

Original is original ????

@thequickstyle @billiquick @nasirsirikhan @nazquicknachpunjaban #abrarulhaq #dancevídeo #hammadfarooqui #dancereel #pakistanisongreel', captioned Hammad.

He received a mixed response to his energetic dance. The majority liked his performance but many others said that he’s trying hard to find to perfect the moves.

Moreover, Farooqui is known for his roles in dramas Darr Khuda Say, Gumrah, Ustani Jee, Main Agar Chup Hoon, Yeh Raha Dil and Kahin Deep Jaley.

Dance sensation Muhammad Raza enthralls fans with ... 03:50 PM | 15 Aug, 2022

What better way for children to celebrate Pakistan's 75th Independence Day than dancing to popular folk tunes? Well, ...

Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of physically abusing her on a private plane
07:57 PM | 5 Oct, 2022

