US, Denmark scientists win Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2022
Three experts from Denmark and the US have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2022 “for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry”.
Carolyn R. Bertozzi and K. Barry Sharpless are US scientist while Morten Meldal belong to Denmark, according the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences
Sharpless and Meldal have laid the foundation for a functional form of chemistry – click chemistry – in which molecular building blocks snap together quickly and efficiently.
Bertozzi has taken click chemistry to a new dimension and started utilising it in living organisms. Her bioorthogonal reactions are now contributing to more targeted cancer treatments, among many other applications.
The Academy has so far given 114 Nobel Prizes in Chemistry between 1901 and 2022.
A day earlier, three academics from Austria, France and the US have won the Nobel Prize 2022 in Physics for their work related to supercomputers and encrypted communication.
Alain Aspect is French, John F. Clauser American and Anton Zeilinger Austrian, who secured the prestigious award “for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science.”
