Dance sensation Muhammad Raza enthralls fans with new video on Independence Day

03:50 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
What better way for children to celebrate Pakistan's 75th Independence Day than dancing to popular folk tunes? Well, young dancer Muhammad Raza is winning hearts after his dance video went viral.

Hailing from Gulmit Gojal Hunza, Muhammad Raza is a young boy who has become quite famous for being such a good dancer at such a young age.

To celebrate Jashn e Azadi, the talent powerhouse shared a special dance for Pakistan's 75th Independence Day on his Instagram handle and gave a sneak peek of Azaadi celebration in Hunza.

"75th Happy independence day to All Pakistanis ???????????? PAKSITAN ZINDABAD ????????", read the post.

