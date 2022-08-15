Pakistani forces kill one terrorist in North Waziristan operation: ISPR
Web Desk
04:28 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
Pakistani forces kill one terrorist in North Waziristan operation: ISPR
Source: File photo
Share

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed a terrorist during an intelligence-based operation in the area of Mir Ali in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district, the military's media affairs wing said on Monday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the security forces conducted operation after receiving information about the presence of miscreants.

One terrorist was killed during the exchange of fire while a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.

ISPR added that the slain militant was involved in the attacks on security forces and the killing of civilians. He was also involved in the killing of Qari Sami in the mountainous region of northwest Pakistan.

Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in North ... 10:23 AM | 9 Aug, 2022

RAWALPINDI – Four soldiers embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack on their military convoy in Mir Ali area of ...

KP and Balochistan have seen a spike of attacks against the Army and civilians, with unidentified attackers carrying out raids on check posts, exploding devices near patrolling parties or carrying out targeted attacks against residents.

Body of kidnapped Army officer’s cousin found ... 09:56 PM | 16 Jul, 2022

QUETTA – Pakistan's armed forces have reportedly found the body of the cousin of the military officer who was ...

More From This Category
Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in September, ...
05:28 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
Nation celebrates 75th Independence Day with ...
05:04 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
Pakistan PM, Saudi crown prince vow to further ...
01:38 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
British Council partners with Koel Gallery on Art ...
01:07 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
Amazon suspends thousands of Pakistani sellers’ ...
12:47 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
Mufti Taqi Usmani slams dancing performance at ...
12:28 PM | 15 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar is a gym queen in her latest viral video
05:45 PM | 15 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr