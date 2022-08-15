Pakistani forces kill one terrorist in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed a terrorist during an intelligence-based operation in the area of Mir Ali in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district, the military's media affairs wing said on Monday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the security forces conducted operation after receiving information about the presence of miscreants.

One terrorist was killed during the exchange of fire while a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.

ISPR added that the slain militant was involved in the attacks on security forces and the killing of civilians. He was also involved in the killing of Qari Sami in the mountainous region of northwest Pakistan.

KP and Balochistan have seen a spike of attacks against the Army and civilians, with unidentified attackers carrying out raids on check posts, exploding devices near patrolling parties or carrying out targeted attacks against residents.