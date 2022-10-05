In a first, free bus service launched for women in Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan

07:34 PM | 5 Oct, 2022
In a first, free bus service launched for women in Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan
Source: @csgbpk (Twitter)
GILGIT – Gilgit-Baltistan has become the first region in Pakistan to launch free-of-cost bus service for women, a move that will also ensure their safety.

GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid inaugurated the ‘Pink Bus Service’ project, which will initially be available in Gilgit and Skardu regions.

The government has renovated already available three buses to launch the initiative, and vowed to expand it by March 2023 by acquiring new buses.

The Pink Bus Service will be available twice a day on four main routes. It will operate from 06:00 am to 09:00 am and then from 01:00 pm to 03:00 pm.

The project aims at improving access and reducing financial burden for women segment of the society. 

