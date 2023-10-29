MDCAT 2023 retake date for Sindh revealed; Check latest details here

KARACHI – The provincial administration of the country’s southeastern region Sindh voids MDCAT 2023 entry test results and orders a complete re-conduct of the examination.

As medical aspirants were looking for a new date for exam retake, the Sindh government said Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2023) retake will be held on November 19.

The health department announced that Dow University Of Health Sciences will conduct the exam from 10am to 2:30pm on November 19.

It also mentioned that all candidates will have to undergo physical search before entering the examination center and candidate will not be allowed to bring mobile phones, calculators and electronic devices.

Furthermore, the parents and relatives of candidates will not be allowed to stay in and around the examination center premises.

In September, authorities foiled the cheating plot in the MDCAT test, and dozens of students were nabbed for using Bluetooth devices for copying.