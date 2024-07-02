Search

Pakistan

Pakistan discovers new gas field in Sindh province

06:55 PM | 2 Jul, 2024
gas reservoir

Pakistan's energy sector received a promising update today with the announcement of a new gas reservoir discovery in the Khairpur Latif block of Sindh province. The breakthrough was communicated to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), underscoring its significance for the country's natural gas reserves.

The discovery, made through collaborative efforts between Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and two private companies, marks a pivotal moment in Pakistan's quest to enhance its energy security. The well, which commenced drilling on May 4, has already begun yielding 11.27 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

"This new find is a testament to the ongoing efforts to expand our natural gas reserves," stated a spokesperson from the consortium. The discovery underscores the potential of Pakistan's untapped resources and highlights the effectiveness of strategic partnerships in the energy sector.

Pakistan has been actively working to alleviate energy shortages, particularly in the natural gas sector, which plays a critical role in meeting domestic energy demands. The recent discovery is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing gas production and stabilizing energy supplies across the country.

The consortium's announcement to the PSX has been met with positive anticipation, as stakeholders foresee this development as a step towards addressing Pakistan's energy challenges effectively. With this new reservoir, Pakistan stands poised to strengthen its position in the regional energy market and ensure a more sustainable energy future.

