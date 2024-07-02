Search

Pakistani cueist Awais Munir wins Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship 2024 in Riyadh 

07:21 PM | 2 Jul, 2024
Pakistani cueist Awais Munir wins Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship 2024 in Riyadh 
Source: File Photo

RIYADH – Pakistani cueist Awais Munir won the Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship 2024 at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday. 

He defeated Hong Kong player by 6-3. After the match was tied 2-2, Owais Munir won 3 consecutive frames with ease.

The Hong Kong cueist made a comeback in eighth frame as Munir could not pot a ball. In ninth frame, the Pakistani player displayed stunning control and potting to claim the championship. 

A day earlier, Munir defeated countryman Asjad Iqbal 5-2 in the semi-final. He secured victory by winning five consecutive frames after initially trailing 0-2.

Earlier, Pakistani cueist Hasnain Akhtar defeated defending champion Ahsan Ramzan in the final of the ongoing Asian Under-21 Snooker Championship in Saudi Arabia.

07:52 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

Indian religious event stampede claims at least 87 lives

