Pakistani cueist Awais Munir wins Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship 2024 in Riyadh 

RIYADH – Pakistani cueist Awais Munir won the Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship 2024 at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday.

He defeated Hong Kong player by 6-3. After the match was tied 2-2, Owais Munir won 3 consecutive frames with ease.

The Hong Kong cueist made a comeback in eighth frame as Munir could not pot a ball. In ninth frame, the Pakistani player displayed stunning control and potting to claim the championship.

A day earlier, Munir defeated countryman Asjad Iqbal 5-2 in the semi-final. He secured victory by winning five consecutive frames after initially trailing 0-2.

Earlier, Pakistani cueist Hasnain Akhtar defeated defending champion Ahsan Ramzan in the final of the ongoing Asian Under-21 Snooker Championship in Saudi Arabia.