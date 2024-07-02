Pakistani cueist Awais Munir wins Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship 2024 in Riyadh 

RIYADH – Pakistani cueist Awais Munir won the Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship 2024 at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday.
He defeated Hong Kong player by 6-3. After the match was tied 2-2, Owais Munir won 3 consecutive frames with ease.
The Hong Kong cueist made a comeback in eighth frame as Munir could not pot a ball. In ninth frame, the Pakistani player displayed stunning control and potting to claim the championship.
A day earlier, Munir defeated countryman Asjad Iqbal 5-2 in the semi-final. He secured victory by winning five consecutive frames after initially trailing 0-2.
Earlier, Pakistani cueist Hasnain Akhtar defeated defending champion Ahsan Ramzan in the final of the ongoing Asian Under-21 Snooker Championship in Saudi Arabia.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 2, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.75 for buying and 280.60 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.4 and selling rate is 296.9 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.75
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|293.4
|296.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.85
|75.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.95
|73.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.01
|748.01
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.98
|40.38
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.27
|913.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.27
|26.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
