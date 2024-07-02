Search

Indian religious event stampede claims at least 87 lives

07:52 PM | 2 Jul, 2024
UTTAR PARDESH -  A tragic stampede at a Hindu religious gathering in India's Uttar Pradesh state has resulted in the feared death of at least 87 people, according to reports from NDTV on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded in a village within Hathras district, approximately 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast of New Delhi. Authorities disclosed that the stampede occurred as a large crowd converged on an open ground following a summons from a local religious leader.

District police spokesperson Manish Chikara initially reported around 60 fatalities, cautioning that the toll could escalate. Distressing videos circulating on social media depicted bodies strewn outside a nearby hospital, though Reuters has not independently verified these visuals.

"The incident happened due to overcrowding as people attempted to exit the venue," remarked Hathras district administrator Ashish Kumar during a press briefing.

Eyewitnesses shared harrowing accounts, with one individual telling India Today about the chaos caused by a narrow exit: "As we tried to move towards an adjacent field, a sudden commotion erupted, leaving us bewildered."

Uttar Pradesh, home to over 200 million residents, stands as India's most populous state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has since ordered a comprehensive investigation into the tragic episode.

"Instructions have been issued to concerned officials to mobilize relief and rescue operations swiftly and ensure proper medical care for the injured," he conveyed in a statement.

The stampede marks yet another grim reminder of safety challenges during large-scale public gatherings in India, prompting urgent calls for enhanced crowd management protocols nationwide.

