UAE aviation team begins security review of Karachi airport

08:25 PM | 2 Jul, 2024
Karachi airport
A team from the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) began a four-day security assessment at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on Tuesday. The goal of these exercises is to enhance aviation security standards in Pakistan.

The GCAA team had previously reviewed security measures at Islamabad International Airport in the capital last week. The two-member delegation, led by Abdullah Al Kaabi, Senior Director of Avsec Affairs, arrived in Karachi for the assessment, according to a statement by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA).

“Over the next four days, the team will be inspecting the implementation of various security measures at the airport, with a specific focus on measures for flights to the UAE,” the PCAA said.

This assessment is part of the ongoing collaborative efforts between the GCAA and the PCAA to improve aviation security standards in Pakistan.

Pakistan and the UAE have a long-standing fraternal relationship. Several airlines operate multiple daily flights connecting major Pakistani cities such as Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar to Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai in the UAE.

