Uganda officially disowns ICJ Judge Julia Sebutinde for voting in support of Israeli genocide in Gaza

Uganda on Saturday officially disowned Judge Julia Sebutinde, who voted against all interim rulings against Israel given by a UN top court after the South African complaint about the Israeli genocide of innocent Palestinians in Gaza.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the UN Adonia Ayebare wrote: “Justice Sebutinde ruling at the ICJ (the International Court of Justice) does not represent the Government of Uganda’s position on the situation in Palestine.”
“Uganda’s support for the plight of the Palestinian people has been expressed through our voting pattern at the United Nations.”
On December 29, South Africa brought Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on charges of committing genocide against Palestinians.
The ICJ ruled on Friday that South Africa's claim that Israel is committing genocide is valid. According to Quds News Network, the court ordered Israel to stop obstructing aid deliveries and to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza in an interim ruling.
Sebutinde abstained from voting on all six of the ICJ's propositions. She is currently receiving backlash for her vote from people all around the world, with some social media users saying Ugandans should be ashamed.
“Judge Julia Sebutinde is such an embarrassment to her country & a disgrace to humanity. She didn’t just vote against S Africa’s petition, she voted against reason & morality, justice & freedom, love & compassion. She voted against the very soul of humanity,” one Kenyan user wrote on X.
“Julia Sebutinde is a disgrace to all of us in Africa, more especially African women. She demonstrated that she is nothing else, but a paid-up agent of the criminal Zionist Entity of Israel,” wrote another.
Sebutinde was the only judge to rule against Israel's emergency orders.
Nevertheless, the UN court ordered Israel to take all necessary actions to prevent genocide within the embattled enclave, regardless of her verdict.
Pakistani rupee recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 27, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
