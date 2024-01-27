Search

Bilal Saeed fails to apologise for hurling mic at crowd

Maheen Khawaja
10:18 PM | 27 Jan, 2024
Bilal Saeed fails to apologise for hurling mic at crowd
Source: Bilal Saeed (Instagram)

Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed, known for his hit song "Hogai Ghalti," recently found himself in hot water after a video of him hurling a microphone at a concert crowd went viral on social media. The incident, which reportedly occurred at the Phalia campus of the Punjab Group of Colleges (PGC) Youth Musical Festival, sparked outrage and raised questions about the singer's conduct.

While Saeed has since taken to Instagram to address the situation, his statement lacked a formal apology and instead focused on justifying his actions from the perspective of a performer caught off guard.

The video, which quickly circulated online, showed Saeed abruptly stopping his performance and flinging his microphone towards the audience. Speculations swirled that the singer's outburst was triggered by inappropriate gestures from some concertgoers, many of whom were likely young students.

In his Instagram statement, Saeed acknowledged the incident, stating that the stage has always been his sanctuary and that performing allows him to escape his worries and connect with his fans. However, he swiftly shifted the focus to the disrespect he felt towards the stage and his craft, implying that the misbehaving fan tarnished the sanctity of his performance space.

While attempting to express his love for his fans, Saeed's attempt at an apology fell short, merely stating that "sometimes that love can be overwhelming for both sides." He further defended his actions by claiming it was a one-time lapse in judgment and that he should have stayed on stage instead of walking off.

This incident, unfortunately, is not the first time Saeed has found himself embroiled in a public controversy. In January 2021, another video surfaced online, showcasing the singer engaged in a violent altercation with a couple outside his residence in Lahore. The footage depicted Saeed physically assaulting both the man and the woman, raising serious concerns about his temperament and conduct.

Following the 2021 incident, Saeed attempted to justify his actions by claiming he was protecting his family. However, similar to the recent mic-throwing episode, he never offered a genuine apology for his aggressive behaviour.

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

10:18 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Bilal Saeed fails to apologise for hurling mic at crowd

