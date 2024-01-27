Asim Raza's sweet gesture towards Yumna Zaidi at Nayab premiere sparks controversy

The festive premiere of Yamuna Zaidi's debut film "Nayab" in Karachi on January 25th wasn't just about celebrating her big screen debut.
A video clip from the event has gone viral, igniting a heated debate on social media etiquette and artistic boundaries.
The clip in question shows director and producer Asim Raza planting two kisses on Zaidi's cheek before embracing her tightly. While some onlookers chuckled at the display of "frankness," as the article terms it, many social media users weren't amused.
Critics on Twitter and Instagram swiftly condemned the gesture, calling it inappropriate and disrespectful towards Zaidi's personal space. Comments accused Raza of seeking attention and questioned the professionalism displayed at the event. Some even went as far as criticizing Zaidi for not "maintaining distance," implying a responsibility to conform to conservative social norms.
Pakistani rupee recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 27, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.