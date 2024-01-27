Search

Asim Raza's sweet gesture towards Yumna Zaidi at Nayab premiere sparks controversy

10:38 PM | 27 Jan, 2024
Asim Raza's sweet gesture towards Yumna Zaidi at Nayab premiere sparks controversy
Source: Instagram

The festive premiere of Yamuna Zaidi's debut film "Nayab" in Karachi on January 25th wasn't just about celebrating her big screen debut.

A video clip from the event has gone viral, igniting a heated debate on social media etiquette and artistic boundaries.

The clip in question shows director and producer Asim Raza planting two kisses on Zaidi's cheek before embracing her tightly. While some onlookers chuckled at the display of "frankness," as the article terms it, many social media users weren't amused.

Critics on Twitter and Instagram swiftly condemned the gesture, calling it inappropriate and disrespectful towards Zaidi's personal space. Comments accused Raza of seeking attention and questioned the professionalism displayed at the event. Some even went as far as criticizing Zaidi for not "maintaining distance," implying a responsibility to conform to conservative social norms.

Inside Yumna Zaidi's look for Nayab's premiere night

