Chahat Fateh Ali Khan faces Rs. 18 crore defamation lawsuit for song remix

Renowned social media personality and singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has found himself embroiled in controversy following the release of a controversial remix of one of his songs, which has garnered significant attention and criticism.

According to reports, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has been served with a legal notice amounting to Rs. 18 crore by the estate of the legendary maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The notice alleges defamation and emotional distress caused to the sentiments of the public in Faisalabad, where Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan remains a revered figure.

The legal notice, issued on behalf of Qaisar Munir Khan by Mian Muhammad Amir Niyaz, accuses Chahat Fateh Ali Khan of violating copyright laws and tarnishing the legacy of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. It stipulates a 15-day deadline for Chahat Fateh Ali Khan to respond, failing which legal proceedings for defamation will be initiated in court.

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, known for his active presence on social media platforms and unique musical style, has yet to publicly comment on the legal notice. The controversy has sparked intense discussions online, with both supporters and critics expressing their views on the matter.

The notice also demands a public apology from Chahat Fateh Ali Khan across his social media channels, seeking to mitigate the alleged damage caused by the controversial remix.

This development casts a shadow over Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's career trajectory, highlighting the intersection of music, intellectual property rights, and public sentiment in the digital age.