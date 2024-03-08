IN PICTURES: Arisha Razi Khan embarks on Umrah journey with husband

Pakistani actress, Arisha Razi Khan, is currently performing Umrah and exploring the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, as shared on her official Instagram handle.

Best known for her performance in several commercially successful television series, including Omer Dadi Aur Gharwale, Mastana Mahi, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain, Aastana, Sannata, Na Kaho Tum Mere Nahi, Tanhai, Malika-e-Aliya, Abro, Sadqay Tumhare, and Baba Jani to name a few, the 24-year-old actress started out as a child star and went on to become a household name in the entertainment industry.

With millions of followers on Instagram, Khan has a knack for sharing candid moments from her personal life and remarkable achievements from her illustrious career. In recent Instagram stories, Khan updated her fans about her Umrah journey alongside her husband and shared sneak peek moments. She delighted the audience with pictures of Medina and herself clad in a beautiful hijab.

Khan got Nikkahfied to her husband, Abdullah Farrukh, in 2022, in a private ceremony. The actress got into an online spat with the photographer over privacy breaching as she initially did not share the news on social media platforms. Fast forward to 2024, Khan announced her marriage and celebrated all the wedding festivities with zeal and zest.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Laut Ke Chalay Aana, Parchayee, Baba Jani, Malkin, Chand Ki Pariyan, Kam Zarf, Gul-e-Rana Ki Bhawajain, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Chupke Chupke, Chauraha, and Sacch.

