IN PICTURES: Arisha Razi Khan embarks on Umrah journey with husband

Pakistani actress, Arisha Razi Khan, is currently performing Umrah and exploring the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, as shared on her official Instagram handle.
Best known for her performance in several commercially successful television series, including Omer Dadi Aur Gharwale, Mastana Mahi, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain, Aastana, Sannata, Na Kaho Tum Mere Nahi, Tanhai, Malika-e-Aliya, Abro, Sadqay Tumhare, and Baba Jani to name a few, the 24-year-old actress started out as a child star and went on to become a household name in the entertainment industry.
With millions of followers on Instagram, Khan has a knack for sharing candid moments from her personal life and remarkable achievements from her illustrious career. In recent Instagram stories, Khan updated her fans about her Umrah journey alongside her husband and shared sneak peek moments. She delighted the audience with pictures of Medina and herself clad in a beautiful hijab.
Khan got Nikkahfied to her husband, Abdullah Farrukh, in 2022, in a private ceremony. The actress got into an online spat with the photographer over privacy breaching as she initially did not share the news on social media platforms. Fast forward to 2024, Khan announced her marriage and celebrated all the wedding festivities with zeal and zest.
On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Laut Ke Chalay Aana, Parchayee, Baba Jani, Malkin, Chand Ki Pariyan, Kam Zarf, Gul-e-Rana Ki Bhawajain, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Chupke Chupke, Chauraha, and Sacch.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/05-Sep-2023/arisha-razi-khan-shares-dreamy-ferrari-adventure-in-dubai
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Friday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303.2 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|303.2
|306.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.73
|750.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.17
|917.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.37
|733.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.94
|319.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.