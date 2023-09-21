CJP Qazi Faez Isa slaps lawyer with fine for wasting court time

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa fined a lawyer on Thursday for what he called an awful waste of the "court's time."

According to reports, the Chief Justice fined the attorney 5,000 rupees for taking up unnecessary court time during a property matter.

Justice Isa commented that the attorney had tried to mislead the court rather than draw the court's attention to pertinent papers.

The petitioner's lawyer was criticised by the Chief Justice for their behaviour, which he said had damaged the court's confidence.

Directly addressing the attorney, he said, "With this act of yours, the court has lost faith in you."

The lawyer was further asked by Chief Justice Isa to donate the fine money to a charity of their choosing and provide the court with a copy of the transaction as evidence.

The court case in issue involves a property dispute and had been going on for a few weeks.