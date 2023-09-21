CJP Qazi Faez Isa slaps lawyer with fine for wasting court time

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa fined a lawyer on Thursday for what he called an awful waste of the "court's time."
According to reports, the Chief Justice fined the attorney 5,000 rupees for taking up unnecessary court time during a property matter.
Justice Isa commented that the attorney had tried to mislead the court rather than draw the court's attention to pertinent papers.
The petitioner's lawyer was criticised by the Chief Justice for their behaviour, which he said had damaged the court's confidence.
Directly addressing the attorney, he said, "With this act of yours, the court has lost faith in you."
The lawyer was further asked by Chief Justice Isa to donate the fine money to a charity of their choosing and provide the court with a copy of the transaction as evidence.
The court case in issue involves a property dispute and had been going on for a few weeks.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 21, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293
|293
|Euro
|EUR
|320
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373.5
|377
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.7
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|789.66
|797.66
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.87
|41.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.6
|43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|961.3
|970.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.71
|177.71
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|771.25
|779.25
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.57
|82.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.2
|333.7
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,820.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
