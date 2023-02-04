KP imposes Section 144 in Peshawar amid upsurge in terror attacks

PESHAWAR – The provincial administration in the country’s northwestern region on Saturday imposed Section 144 banning the assembly of more than five people in the provincial capital Peshawar.
Reports in local media quoting Peshawar Deputy Commissioner said Section 144 has been enforced in the provincial capital for 10 days, in wake of the deteriorating security situation.
In a notification, it said 'the ban was being imposed in wake of the ongoing law and order situation in the region and to provide a congenial atmosphere to the general public'.
It called on the masses to maintain a peaceful and agitation-free environment within the premises of District Peshawar. Officials also warned violators with stern action under Section 188.
The development comes days after a brazen attack earlier this week in which killed more than 100 mostly law enforcement personnel.
More to follow...
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 4, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|283.2
|Euro
|EUR
|300.98
|301.58
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|337.01
|337.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.14
|75.44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.72
|720.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200
|202.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|39.73
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.33
|39.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|878
|887
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.79
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.30
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,200 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,930.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Karachi
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Quetta
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Attock
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Multan
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
