KP imposes Section 144 in Peshawar amid upsurge in terror attacks

Web Desk 02:31 PM | 4 Feb, 2023
Source: @KP_Police1/Twitter

PESHAWAR – The provincial administration in the country’s northwestern region on Saturday imposed Section 144 banning the assembly of more than five people in the provincial capital Peshawar.

Reports in local media quoting Peshawar Deputy Commissioner said Section 144 has been enforced in the provincial capital for 10 days, in wake of the deteriorating security situation.

In a notification, it said 'the ban was being imposed in wake of the ongoing law and order situation in the region and to provide a congenial atmosphere to the general public'.

It called on the masses to maintain a peaceful and agitation-free environment within the premises of District Peshawar. Officials also warned violators with stern action under Section 188.

The development comes days after a brazen attack earlier this week in which killed more than 100 mostly law enforcement personnel.

More to follow...

