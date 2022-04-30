Saba Qamar dazzles at the premiere of her film "Ghabrana Nahi Hai" 
Web Desk
05:45 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
Saba Qamar dazzles at the premiere of her film
Source: Saba Qamar (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is the epitome of an endearing and exuberant woman who has mastered the art of leaving the fans awestruck with her glimpse.

The Lahore Se Aagey star has gained much admiration and appreciation ever since she rose to the pinnacle of fame with the drama serials Cheekh and Baaghi.

Now, the 38-year-old actress has looked drop-dead gorgeous at the premiere of her upcoming film Ghabrana Nahi Hai wearing an elegant white sari with rhinestone embellishment.

Starring Qamar, Ahmed, Syed Jibran and Nayyer Ijaz in the lead role, the film is directed by Saqib Khan. It is slated for an Eid ul Fitr release in 2022 after facing delays due to Covid-19.

On the work front, Saba Qamar will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam and the film Ghabrana Nahi Hai.

