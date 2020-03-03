Pakistan supports Turkey in its fight against terrorism: PM Imran

11:20 PM | 3 Mar, 2020
Pakistan supports Turkey in its fight against terrorism: PM Imran
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan made a telephonic call to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Tuesday to condole the death of Turkish soldiers in Idlib, Syria.

The Pakistani premier, during the conversation, said Pakistan fully supports Turkey's efforts in its fight against terrorism.

While appreciating Turkey's hosting of millions of refugees, the Prime Minister called upon the international community to help Turkey bear this enormous burden.

He also offered to extend all possible support and assistance from Pakistan in this regard.

Turkey asks Russia to step aside in Syria 11:47 PM | 1 Mar, 2020

ANKARA – Turkey has asked Russia to step aside in Syria and let it fight the Syrian forces alone.    ...

More From This Category
Fawad wants Punjab govt to move court for ...
12:55 PM | 4 Mar, 2020
Ten drowned after passenger vehicles swept away ...
12:14 PM | 4 Mar, 2020
Women worshipers allowed to enter Peshawar's ...
11:56 AM | 4 Mar, 2020
PAF Chief, Somali Air Force Commander discuss ...
10:53 AM | 4 Mar, 2020
Pakistan lauds OIC for extending unwavering ...
08:12 AM | 4 Mar, 2020
Pakistan supports Turkey in its fight against ...
11:20 PM | 3 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Khalil-ur-Rehman slammed for abusing fellow panelist in a live show
02:08 PM | 4 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr