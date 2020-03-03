Pakistan supports Turkey in its fight against terrorism: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan made a telephonic call to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Tuesday to condole the death of Turkish soldiers in Idlib, Syria.

The Pakistani premier, during the conversation, said Pakistan fully supports Turkey's efforts in its fight against terrorism.

While appreciating Turkey's hosting of millions of refugees, the Prime Minister called upon the international community to help Turkey bear this enormous burden.

He also offered to extend all possible support and assistance from Pakistan in this regard.