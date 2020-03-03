Pakistan supports Turkey in its fight against terrorism: PM Imran
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan made a telephonic call to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Tuesday to condole the death of Turkish soldiers in Idlib, Syria.
The Pakistani premier, during the conversation, said Pakistan fully supports Turkey's efforts in its fight against terrorism.
While appreciating Turkey's hosting of millions of refugees, the Prime Minister called upon the international community to help Turkey bear this enormous burden.
He also offered to extend all possible support and assistance from Pakistan in this regard.
Turkey asks Russia to step aside in Syria 11:47 PM | 1 Mar, 2020
ANKARA – Turkey has asked Russia to step aside in Syria and let it fight the Syrian forces alone. ...
-
-
-
-
- Ayeza Khan is in love with Iqra Aziz's latest Instagram post01:04 PM | 4 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019