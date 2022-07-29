Pakistan’s Army chief discusses defence collaboration, CPEC with Chinese envoy

RAWALPINDI – Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong called on Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Head Quarters (GHQ), the military’s media wing said Friday.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said matters of mutual interests, defence collaboration, progress on CPEC, and regional security were discussed in detail.

Pakistan’s top commander maintained that Islamabad values China's role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhancing our strategic partnership.

Pakistan remains committed to cooperating with its international partners for peace and stability in the region, General Bajwa reiterated.

Meanwhile, the visiting dignitary thanked Army Chief for special measures taken to provide a safe and secure environment for Chinese personnel employed on various projects in Pakistan and for efforts toward regional stability.

Nong Rong also assured to play his role in further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.