Pakistan’s Army chief discusses defence collaboration, CPEC with Chinese envoy
Web Desk
06:38 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
Pakistan’s Army chief discusses defence collaboration, CPEC with Chinese envoy
Source: ISPR
Share

RAWALPINDI – Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong called on Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Head Quarters (GHQ), the military’s media wing said Friday.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said matters of mutual interests, defence collaboration, progress on CPEC, and regional security were discussed in detail.

Pakistan’s top commander maintained that Islamabad values China's role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhancing our strategic partnership.

Pakistan remains committed to cooperating with its international partners for peace and stability in the region, General Bajwa reiterated.

Meanwhile, the visiting dignitary thanked Army Chief for special measures taken to provide a safe and secure environment for Chinese personnel employed on various projects in Pakistan and for efforts toward regional stability.

COAS Bajwa leads top-level Pakistani military ... 01:49 PM | 12 Jun, 2022

Rawalpindi – A senior level tri service military delegation of Pakistan visited from 9 to 12 June 2022, said ...

Nong Rong also assured to play his role in further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

More From This Category
Muharram 2022: Pakistan’s moon sighting ...
05:31 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
Secret balloting for new Punjab Assembly Speaker ...
03:47 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
Petrol prices in Pakistan likely to be increased ...
12:36 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
Pakistan reports 693 new Covid cases, one death
10:26 AM | 29 Jul, 2022
Pakistan lifts ban on import of non-essential and ...
09:17 AM | 29 Jul, 2022
NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf accepts ...
08:42 AM | 29 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian celebs react to Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot
05:55 PM | 29 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr