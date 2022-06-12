COAS Bajwa leads top-level Pakistani military delegation to China

Rawalpindi – A senior level tri service military delegation of Pakistan visited from 9 to 12 June 2022, said military’s media wing on Sunday.

According to ISPR, an apex meeting was held on Sunday wherein Pakistani side was headed by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, while Chinese side was led by General Zhang Youxia Vice Chairman Central Military Commission of China.

The delegation held wide ranging discussions with senior officials of Chinese military and other government departments.

Both sides discussed their perspectives on international and regional security situation, and expressed satisfaction on defence cooperation between the two countries.

Pakistan & China reaffirmed their strategic partnership in challenging times and agreed to continue regular exchange of perspectives on issues of mutual interest.

Both sides vowed to enhance their training, technology and counterterrorism cooperation at tri service level, said ISPR in its statement.