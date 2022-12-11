Squash legend Jahangir Khan celebrates 59th birthday
Share
Legendary squash player Jahangir Khan has seen 59 beautiful years of his life and his special day was celebrated by the squash family at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Fleet Club, Saddar Karachi.
The former world squash champion, who remained unbeaten in 555 international matches, had a simple but elegant cake cutting ceremony, where he cut his birthday cake in the presence of squash fraternity including Commodore Tauqir Ahmad Khawaja, CEO Combaxx Sports Omar Saeed, Media Advisor of POA Asif Azeem, squash coach Naveed Alam and others.
Born in Karachi in 1963, the squash legend received his initial training from his great father, former British Open champion Roshan Khan. At the age of 15, he became the world's youngest amateur champion, while at the age of 17, he became the world champion at that time. He won the World Open title six times, and the British Open title 10 times (1982-1991).
Jahangir Khan is widely regarded as the greatest squash player of all time. He won the world title by defeating Australia's Jeff Hunt. He is also the recipient of the Hilal-e-Imtiaz. He has also been the honorary president of the World Squash Federation.
“I never thought that I would reach this prestigious position. Allah Almighty has given me a position beyond my dreams. I wish that Pakistan squash players regain their lost position in the circuit, but for this, the young players should be trained according to modern times. In particular, you have to keep your fitness at a reasonable level,” said Jahangir Khan.
CEO Combaxx Sports Omar Saeed said: "Jahangir Khan has gained eternal fame from the squash field and intends to produce future legends like him in squash. Our institution will take all possible steps to provide opportunities to young athletes to exhibit their skills in maximum events to prepare them for international level.”
- Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif10:19 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Parkha Ejaz clinches 5th PGA Ladies Amateur Golf trophy11:54 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
-
- Galle Gladiators register first win of LPL 2022, beat Colombo Stars ...11:19 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
- Squash legend Jahangir Khan celebrates 59th birthday10:58 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
-
-
- Reema and Humaira Channa sing together in viral video08:00 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
- Virat Kohli pens touching note for Anushka Sharma on 5th wedding ...07:12 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022