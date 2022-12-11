Squash legend Jahangir Khan celebrates 59th birthday

Legendary squash player Jahangir Khan has seen 59 beautiful years of his life and his special day was celebrated by the squash family at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Fleet Club, Saddar Karachi.

The former world squash champion, who remained unbeaten in 555 international matches, had a simple but elegant cake cutting ceremony, where he cut his birthday cake in the presence of squash fraternity including Commodore Tauqir Ahmad Khawaja, CEO Combaxx Sports Omar Saeed, Media Advisor of POA Asif Azeem, squash coach Naveed Alam and others.

Born in Karachi in 1963, the squash legend received his initial training from his great father, former British Open champion Roshan Khan. At the age of 15, he became the world's youngest amateur champion, while at the age of 17, he became the world champion at that time. He won the World Open title six times, and the British Open title 10 times (1982-1991).

Jahangir Khan is widely regarded as the greatest squash player of all time. He won the world title by defeating Australia's Jeff Hunt. He is also the recipient of the Hilal-e-Imtiaz. He has also been the honorary president of the World Squash Federation.

“I never thought that I would reach this prestigious position. Allah Almighty has given me a position beyond my dreams. I wish that Pakistan squash players regain their lost position in the circuit, but for this, the young players should be trained according to modern times. In particular, you have to keep your fitness at a reasonable level,” said Jahangir Khan.

CEO Combaxx Sports Omar Saeed said: "Jahangir Khan has gained eternal fame from the squash field and intends to produce future legends like him in squash. Our institution will take all possible steps to provide opportunities to young athletes to exhibit their skills in maximum events to prepare them for international level.”