PAKvWI: Shaheen Afridi stars as Pakistan set 329-run target for Windies
JAMAICA – Pakistan’s left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi clinched career-best figures as Pakistan dominated on the fourth day of the second and final test against Windies at Sabina Park.
The young blood, in his career-best, took 6-51 as the visitors bowled West Indies out for 150 shortly after lunch to ensure a 152-run first-innings lead and then sped to 176-6 before declaring their second innings, to set the home side a target of 329 to win the game.
The hosts were 49-1 at the close in a test that has already lost a full day to down pour yet still looks to fight. Abid Ali also came out swinging and helped Pakistan race to 70-1 in the 10th over before he was caught in the gully off Alzarri Joseph for 29.
Opener Imran Butt put 37 off 44 balls on board while Captain Babar Azam chimed in with a quick 33 runs. Pakistan’s 176 second innings runs came off only 27.2 overs and with a further 138 overs left in the test.
Meanwhile, team Green still needs nine wickets while the hosts require 280 runs in what would be a record-breaking run chase at the Jamaican venue.
West Indies will start Tuesday's final day at 49 for one, 280 runs away from the target as Pakistan played best to level the series after losing the first game by one wicket at the same venue. The visitors, after losing the first test, played aggressively throughout day 4.
On Tuesday, skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (17 not out) and nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph, who is filling in for the second day in a row, will resume their duties.
