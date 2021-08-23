Fawad Alam becomes fastest Asian batsman to score five Test centuries

KINGSTON – Pakistan’s left-handed batsman Fawad Alam has become the fastest Asian to register five Test hundreds.

The middle-order batsman created history during the ongoing second Test match between Pakistan and West Indies at Sabina Park, Jamaica.

The 35-year-old took only 22 Test innings to score five centuries, surpassing the Indian middle-order batsman, Cheteshwar Pujara, who took 24 innings to reach the landmark.

Interestingly, all five Test centuries have come against different teams and in different countries. The first Test century was on his debut against Sri Lanka in Colombo earlier in 2009. He scored other tons against New Zealand, Zimbabwe, and West Indies away from home. Fawad also has a century against Proteas at National Stadium Karachi.

Alam also became the sixth Pakistan batsman to score a century at Sabina Park, joining Imtiaz Ahmed (122 in 1958), Wazir Mohammad (106 in 1958), Asif Iqbal (135 in 1977), Younis Khan (106 in 2005), and Inzamam-ul-Haq (117 not out in 2005).

The star player, who also acted in a web series, has been in dazzling form ever since his comeback to the national Test squad last year.

Previously, Pakistan’s ex-captain, Younis Khan, held the record for the fastest Pakistani batsman to reach five Test centuries. He achieved the feat in 28 innings. He is followed by Saleem Malik, who scored his first five Test centuries in 29 innings.

On day three of the second Test, Fawad defied West Indies bowlers to record his fifth Test hundred before left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi snatched a brace of wickets to rock the hosts' top order.

Meanwhile, Pakistan converted their overnight 212-4 into 302-9, before declaring 35 minutes after tea against Windies. Fawad struck an unbeaten 124, resuming his innings on 76 after retiring from heat exhaustion.