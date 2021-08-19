PAKvWI – Pakistan look to avoid series whitewash in final Test against West Indies
Web Desk
06:44 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
PAKvWI – Pakistan look to avoid series whitewash in final Test against West Indies
Share

JAMAICA – The second and final Test match between Pakistan and the West Indies will begin at Sabina Park, Kingston from Friday.

The match will start at 8:00 pm Pakistan Standard Times.

The hosts lead the series 1-0.

Both the contending teams will be eyeing to put forth their best as they go on to play the very first Test of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. 

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper-vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican

PAKvWI: Windies maintain 1-0 lead with thrilling ... 04:20 PM | 16 Aug, 2021

KINGSTON – The hosts register an epic one-wicket victory in the first Test against visitors at Sabina Park on ...

More From This Category
Afghanistan appoints new batting coach for ...
04:26 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
Babar, Faheem, and Fawad advance in ICC Test ...
04:28 PM | 18 Aug, 2021
‘No change in Pak-Afghan ODI series as Taliban ...
04:00 PM | 18 Aug, 2021
Bigo FFPL II - The tournament endorsed by MOIB ...
06:18 PM | 18 Aug, 2021
KPL 2021 Final: Rawalakot Hawks beat Muzaffarabad ...
11:28 AM | 18 Aug, 2021
Pakistan to face India on Oct 24 as ICC unveils ...
10:44 AM | 17 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani stars observe Ashura with respect
04:50 PM | 19 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr