PAKvWI – Pakistan look to avoid series whitewash in final Test against West Indies

JAMAICA – The second and final Test match between Pakistan and the West Indies will begin at Sabina Park, Kingston from Friday.

The match will start at 8:00 pm Pakistan Standard Times.

The hosts lead the series 1-0.

Both the contending teams will be eyeing to put forth their best as they go on to play the very first Test of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper-vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican