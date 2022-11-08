‘A magician’ – Pakistani spin legend Abdul Qadir inducted into ICC hall of fame

11:36 AM | 8 Nov, 2022
‘A magician’ – Pakistani spin legend Abdul Qadir inducted into ICC hall of fame
Source: File Photo
Share

DUBAI – Pakistan's legendary leg-spinner Abdul Qadir has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame for a terrific cricket career that spanned for more than a decade.

Qadir, who passed away in 2019, joins the ranks following an illustrious career that saw him appear in 67 Test matches and 104 ODI games for Pakistan over a 13-year period.

Well renowned for changing the art of spin bowling, Qadir had a unique style when approaching the crease and his eye-catching skip and jump in his delivery stride is easily identifiable.

Qadir finished his career with 236 Test wickets - still the third among all Pakistan spinners - and 132 ODI wickets, representing the team in 171 international matches across the two formats, ICC said in its blog.

He is also well known for inspiring the next generations of spinners around the world, with Australia legend Shane Warne recalling he looked up to Qadir while watching him on television during the 1980s.

Earlier this year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) inducted Qadir, who is also known as ‘the magician’ for his bowling art, into its Hall of Fame. 

Former spin legend Abdul Qadir passes away at 67 09:53 PM | 6 Sep, 2019

LAHORE – Former Test cricketer Abdul Qadir passed away on Friday after suffering a heart attack in the Punjab ...

More From This Category
Pakistan’s Nida Dar beats Indian duo to win ICC ...
10:18 AM | 8 Nov, 2022
Haris Rauf celebrates birthday with friends and ...
08:14 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
Shahnawaz Dhanani shares Balochi artist's fan art ...
07:42 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka suspended from ...
03:56 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
New Zealand won’t underestimate Pakistan in T20 ...
01:07 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
Sri Lankan cricketer arrested in Sydney for ...
05:19 PM | 6 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shah Rukh Khan to attend Sharjah International Book Fair 2022
10:21 PM | 7 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr