‘A magician’ – Pakistani spin legend Abdul Qadir inducted into ICC hall of fame

DUBAI – Pakistan's legendary leg-spinner Abdul Qadir has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame for a terrific cricket career that spanned for more than a decade.

Qadir, who passed away in 2019, joins the ranks following an illustrious career that saw him appear in 67 Test matches and 104 ODI games for Pakistan over a 13-year period.

Well renowned for changing the art of spin bowling, Qadir had a unique style when approaching the crease and his eye-catching skip and jump in his delivery stride is easily identifiable.

Qadir finished his career with 236 Test wickets - still the third among all Pakistan spinners - and 132 ODI wickets, representing the team in 171 international matches across the two formats, ICC said in its blog.

He is also well known for inspiring the next generations of spinners around the world, with Australia legend Shane Warne recalling he looked up to Qadir while watching him on television during the 1980s.

Earlier this year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) inducted Qadir, who is also known as ‘the magician’ for his bowling art, into its Hall of Fame.