Indian celebrities all praise for Mere Humsafar's soundtrack

Pakistani drama serial Mere Humsafar has been conquering hearts in Pakistan and beyond borders and its all because of Hania Aamir - Farhan Saeed's undeniable chemistry.

The dreamy soundtrack has also created a frenzy online. Even though the drama initially began with a run-of-the-mill storyline of selfish in-laws, abusive relationships and a beautiful heroine silently accepting misery as her fate, it has become a fan favourite - all because of the right reasons.

Needless to say, Mere Humsafar OST is one of the top reasons for the drama's unprecedented popularity, The lyrics, music, and composition are a pleasure to listen to. Yashal Shahid, Amanat Ali, and Zaheer Abbas have done a great job to complement the drama with a masterpiece OST.

The melodious soundtrack has amassed a vas fan following including Indian celebrities like Sonam Bajwa, Akasa Singh and Gauhar Khan who shared their unique takes on social media.

