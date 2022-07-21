Adriana Brownlee: British climber becomes youngest to scale nine 8-thousanders

British mountaineer Adriana Brownlee, who put her university career on hold to climb top peaks, has become the youngest person to scale nine peaks of over 8,000m by summiting Broad Peak in Pakistan.

It is freezing cold in the highlands, but the 21-year-old is on fire as she scaled the world’s 12th highest mountain on Wednesday.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan confirmed Adriana’s summit who was accompanied by Poland’s Dorota Lidia Samocko, Brazil’s Moses Fiamoncini Nepal’s Gelje Sherpa, and Dawa Nurbu Sherpa.

Continuing to train for harder treks, the ace mountaineer previously scaled the tallest peak Everest, Kangchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Dhaulagiri, Manaslu, Annapurna 1, and Nanga Parbat.

Adriana however awaits eagerly to scale K2, which is known as the Savage Mountain for being difficult to climb. Reports in the media said the female climber will push her K2 summit next week with her eyes on July 28 as a likely summit date.

On the other hand, Pakistani young climber Shehroze Kashif, who was recently rescued from Nanga Parbat, is one year younger than the British mountaineer and has aced eight peaks of 8,000m.

Both climbers, along with several others, hoped to scale all 14 eight-thousanders. Currently, Nepal’s Mingma David Gyabu holds the record who scaled 14 top peaks at the age of 30.