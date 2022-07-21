Adriana Brownlee: British climber becomes youngest to scale nine 8-thousanders
The 21-year-old aims to scale top 14 peaks in the world
Share
British mountaineer Adriana Brownlee, who put her university career on hold to climb top peaks, has become the youngest person to scale nine peaks of over 8,000m by summiting Broad Peak in Pakistan.
It is freezing cold in the highlands, but the 21-year-old is on fire as she scaled the world’s 12th highest mountain on Wednesday.
The Alpine Club of Pakistan confirmed Adriana’s summit who was accompanied by Poland’s Dorota Lidia Samocko, Brazil’s Moses Fiamoncini Nepal’s Gelje Sherpa, and Dawa Nurbu Sherpa.
View this post on Instagram
Continuing to train for harder treks, the ace mountaineer previously scaled the tallest peak Everest, Kangchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Dhaulagiri, Manaslu, Annapurna 1, and Nanga Parbat.
Adriana however awaits eagerly to scale K2, which is known as the Savage Mountain for being difficult to climb. Reports in the media said the female climber will push her K2 summit next week with her eyes on July 28 as a likely summit date.
On the other hand, Pakistani young climber Shehroze Kashif, who was recently rescued from Nanga Parbat, is one year younger than the British mountaineer and has aced eight peaks of 8,000m.
View this post on Instagram
Both climbers, along with several others, hoped to scale all 14 eight-thousanders. Currently, Nepal’s Mingma David Gyabu holds the record who scaled 14 top peaks at the age of 30.
Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif sets ... 01:43 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif has set another record by becoming the youngest climter to ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
-
- Dua Zehra: Karachi teen moved to shelter home for being ‘unhappy in ...06:14 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Adriana Brownlee: British climber becomes youngest to scale nine ...05:15 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022