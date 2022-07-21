Arisha Razi Khan lashes at photographer after her wedding video goes viral
Congratulations are in order for actor Arisha Razi Khan as the Chupke Chupke star recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. Needless to say, she looked stunning and made a gorgeous bride.
Arisha's special day was perfect and full of smiles and laughter but the photographer and videographer hired for her event left her quite disappointed.
The video and pictures from the Nikkah celebration have been circulated without the actor's consent. Soon after the videos and images started doing rounds online, Arisha lashed out at the wedding photographer.
Spreading like wildfire, Arisha's Nikah pictures were being shared by her event photographers. So, the Mera Pehla Pyar actor lost calm and slammed the photographers for publishing the content on their public profiles without her consent.
Taking to Instagram stories, Khan shared a screengrab of the profile ‘Studio 86’, and wrote, “As you guys may have already seen my viral nikkah ceremony video, it was a very private event. It’s very shameful, hurtful that a company like @studio86 have no sense of privacy.”
On the other hand, the photographer in question ‘Studio 86’ also cleared their part by posting a length note on the Instagram handle.
"Here is the full story. Those who are commenting, please read this."
The issued statement comes after the massive backlash the photographer receiving.
According to the page, the two parties concerned signed a contract that said Studio86 "had all rights to share any material as per requirement."
