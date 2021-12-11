Arisha Razi Khan sparks engagement rumours with beach photo

Pakistan's rising star Arisha Razi Khan has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her active presence on social media.

Starting out her career as a child star, Khan amassed admiration and appreciation at a very young age. The fans adore the 19-year-old to bits due to her bubbly persona and beautiful looks.

This time around, Arisha debuted a romantic spark with a mystery man that has taken the internet by storm. Turning to her Instagram handle, the Chupke Chupke actor posted a picture of a guy holding her hand in front of the beach with an adorable caption.

"Hold my hands and take me to your world," she captioned.

While Arisha did not reveal the face of the guy holding her hand, fans were curious to know more about him.

On the work front, the starlet was praised for her performance in the drama serials Raaz-e-Ulfat and Baba Jani.

