Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s 83 lands in legal trouble

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film 83 has been creating a lot of buzz lately due to its Indian historical sports genre.

However, the film has landed in legal trouble ahead of its release as a complaint has been filed against the makers.

A complaint of cheating and criminal conspiracy has been filed by a UAE-based financer in the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai.

He claimed that he invested about INR160 million in the production of the film and was promised a good return by the Vibri Media. He said the money got directed into several agreements that involved filmmakers Kabir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Deepika Padukone and others.

The funds were apparently availed for the film’s production without getting any written consent from the complainant. Rizwan Siddiquee, the financer’s lawyer, claimed that a complaint has been filed against every producer involved in the project.

Slated for release in December, the sports film revolves around the story of the Kapil Dev-led Indian cricket team that won the ICC Cricket World Cup back in 1983. It stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev while Deepika plays the role of the cricketer’s spouse Romi.

On the work front, Padukone has Shakun Batra's upcoming domestic noir film, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, and Project-K with Prabhas, among other projects.