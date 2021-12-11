Ready for dialogue with anyone except ‘looters’ of nation's wealth, says PM Imran in Mianwali

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated on Saturday that his government was ready to hold negotiations with everyone, including those in Balochistan and Waziristan, except those who are involved in looting national exchequer.

The premier stated this while addressing a public gather after inaugurating multiple development projects in Mianwali.

He stated that the government will only take those decisions which are in the interest and welfare of the public, adding that it will not disappoint the masses and Pakistan will be transformed into a great nation.

The federal, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments will award scholarships to 6.2 million youth to receive higher education, adding that Rs47 billion will be spent on it.

میں نے اپنی قوم سے وعدہ کیا تھا کہ اگر اللہ نے موقع دیا تو پاکستان کبھی کسی کی غلامی نہیں کرے گا اور آج پاکستان اپنے فیصلے خود کرتا ہے جو ہماری قوم کے مفاد میں ہوں۔ وزیراعظم عمران خان

He announced that the entire population of Punjab will start receiving health cards by March 2021, making them eligible to receive medical treatment worth Rs1 million annually.

He said that inflation is an international phenomenon that was triggered by COVID-19 pandemic. He maintained that prices are still lower in Pakistan as compared with other countries.

He said Ehsaas Rashan Program has also been launched to provide wheat flour, ghee and pulses to the underprivileged lot on thirty percent subsidized rates. He said Kamyab Pakistan program envisaging interest free loans of up to five hundred thousand rupees is also aimed at uplifting the weak segments of the society, state broadcaster reported.

Backdward areas of the country, including Mianwali, will witness historic development, he said.

The projects that were inaugurated on the occasion included Establishment of City Park at Old Cattle Mandi Mianwali, Dualization of Sargodha - Mianwali Road (Phase-1) and Establishment of Miyawaki Forest at NAMAL Lake.

Apart from Balksar-Mianwali-Muzaffargarh Road, the Prime Minister also performed the ground breaking of Upgradation of Kalabagh-Shakardara Road, Upgradation of DHQ Hospital Mianwali, Prime Minister Package -II, District Development Package, Establishment of Wooded Land at NAMAL Lake.