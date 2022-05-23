Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video at beach goes viral 

Bollywood’s dance queen Nora Fatehi is back with her sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks however this time around she flaunted her dance moves on a beach.

In new viral video, the Dilbar girl can be seen enjoying dancing at a beach with her friends.

On the work front, Nora has been making waves with her performance in the music video Kusu Kusu from Satyameva Jayate 2. It stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead roles.

Nora has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her active presence on social media. She has more than 39.7 million followers on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????? (@nora.fatehi_love)