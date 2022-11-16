Ushna Shah explains why she refers to male colleagues as 'bhai'
Web Desk
09:26 PM | 16 Nov, 2022
Ushna Shah explains why she refers to male colleagues as 'bhai'
Source: Ushna Shah (Instagram)
Share

Pakistan’s entertainment industry figures are no strangers to playing it safe or diplomatically but the candidness of talent powerhouse Ushna Shah comes as a breath of fresh air.

Never one to shy away from sharing her two cents, the Bashar Momin star recently took to her Twitter handle and commented some insight on the prevalent culture in Pakistani work environment. 

Shah revealed why she calls people in the industry “bhai”. Many Pakistani women call men they meet throughout the day as well as those they work with bhai to avoid any issues they may cause for them later on. 

“‘Yaar bhai kyu kehti ho”. Professional environment mein humein bhai kehnay ka shauk nahi, zaroorat hei. Agar bhai na kaheiN toh kaafi hazraat ka deemagh kharab ho jaata hei. Ap larki/aurat ko as a platotic friend ya colleague treat karein toh bhai bananay ki zaroorat nahi hogi,” she tweeted.

She shared that no one wants to call people “bhai” in a professional environment. However, in the work environment, people start getting other ideas thus mirroring the problem faced by many women in the workplace in Pakistan. 

On the work front, Ushna Shah's drama serial Habs has been receiving a mind-boggling response from TV viewers and social media users. With many loving the drama, there are some who are criticising it for various reasons.

Ushna Shah slays beach fashion in new viral ... 01:13 PM | 13 Nov, 2022

Lollywood diva Ushna Shah has cemented herself among the most talented and gorgeous actors in Pakistan. The Balaa star ...

More From This Category
Sanam Jung's latest drama serial addresses the ...
08:00 PM | 16 Nov, 2022
Umair Jaswal to play Shoaib Akhtar in biopic ...
08:56 PM | 16 Nov, 2022
Nora Fatehi all set to lend her voice to FIFA ...
08:31 PM | 16 Nov, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas amuses fans with a hilarious ...
06:05 PM | 16 Nov, 2022
Teaser of Iqra Aziz’s 'Aik Thi Laila' out now
05:05 PM | 16 Nov, 2022
Aamir Khan reveals the reason for taking a break ...
05:36 PM | 16 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanam Jung's latest drama serial addresses the problem of fat-shaming
08:00 PM | 16 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr