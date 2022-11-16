Umair Jaswal to play Shoaib Akhtar in biopic Rawalpindi Express
Umair Jaswal to play Shoaib Akhtar in biopic Rawalpindi Express
Pakistani singer-actor Umair Jaswal is gearing to play former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar in the highly anticipated biopic “Rawalpindi Express”.

Earlier this year, Akhtar announced that his biopic is in the works. The announcement sparked a debate on who will play the role of the pacer. Now, it is official that Jaswal will be playing Akhtar in the film.

The “Sammi Meri Waar” singer took to Instagram and shared a poster of himself wearing Akhtar’s number 14 jersey. ''BISMILLAH. Super excited to announce & share this with all of you ????

I'm honored to play the living legend, Mr. Shoaib Akthar on the big screen in RAWALPINDI EXPRESS

With Allah’s blessings may we succeed in our endeavours. We look forward to bringing to you a first of its kind biopic film worthy of worldwide recognition', the Gagar singer captioned 

The biopic is directed by Muhammad Faraz Qaiser, written by Qaiser Nawaz and produced under the banner of Q Films Productions.

The rest of the cast has yet to be announced. The film Rawalpindi Express will release on November 16, 2023.

