Gigi Hadid transforms her workplace into daughter Khai's playroom
Web Desk
03:50 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
Gigi Hadid transforms her workplace into daughter Khai's playroom
Share

The new mommy in town, Gigi Hadid is absolutely taken with her little one, as she teases her fans with a sneak peek inside her newborn's playroom in a series of never-before-seen photos from her pregnancy days.

Attracting applause from her followers, the 25-year-old superstar uploaded some unseen photos from her pregnancy time, leaving fans gushing over the adorable clips.

In a Question and Answers session on her Instagram, the supermodel shared a picture of a transformed part of her workplace cum office into a play area for her four-month-old baby girl.

A baby pink themed tent filled to the brim with stuffed animals and toys, the play area is absolutely adorable for Khai.

Zayn Malik and Hadid welcomed their first child in September last year. Rumour has it that the much-adored couple might have a possible engagement on cards.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik finally reveal the name ... 01:50 PM | 23 Jan, 2021

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have finally revealed their 4-month-old daughter's name in a very subtle way. While ...

More From This Category
Sanam Jung shakes a leg on sister Amna's mehndi ...
05:17 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
Bigg Boss 14 – Rubina Dilaik crowned the winner
02:50 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
#PawriHorahiHai – Dananeer Mobeen joins Zalmi ...
04:06 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan welcome second ...
11:30 AM | 21 Feb, 2021
PSL6 — Zalmi official anthem out now (VIDEOS)
04:54 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
Watch #Pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen praying in car
04:17 PM | 20 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanam Jung shakes a leg on sister Amna's mehndi (VIDEOS)
05:17 PM | 22 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr