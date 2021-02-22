Gigi Hadid transforms her workplace into daughter Khai's playroom

The new mommy in town, Gigi Hadid is absolutely taken with her little one, as she teases her fans with a sneak peek inside her newborn's playroom in a series of never-before-seen photos from her pregnancy days.

Attracting applause from her followers, the 25-year-old superstar uploaded some unseen photos from her pregnancy time, leaving fans gushing over the adorable clips.

In a Question and Answers session on her Instagram, the supermodel shared a picture of a transformed part of her workplace cum office into a play area for her four-month-old baby girl.

A baby pink themed tent filled to the brim with stuffed animals and toys, the play area is absolutely adorable for Khai.

Zayn Malik and Hadid welcomed their first child in September last year. Rumour has it that the much-adored couple might have a possible engagement on cards.