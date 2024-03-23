Pakistan Day: Sajal Aly, Adnan Siddiqui honoured with civil awards

LAHORE – Pakistan’s ace actors Sajal Aly and Adnan Siddiqui and Sajal Ali were conferred with civil awards in recognition of their services for the country.

An investiture ceremony was held at the Governor House Punjab on the occasion of Pakistan Day where individuals from various fields including education, health, sports, and arts were honored with civil awards.

Governor Punjab Balighur Rahman presented the civil award to actress Sajal Aly.

This esteemed accolade, among the highest civilian honors in Pakistan, is reserved for individuals who have made noteworthy contributions to their respective fields, bringing honor to the nation.

Renowned for her versatile performances and impactful roles on screen, Sajal has earned widespread acclaim for her talent and commitment to the art of acting.

Similar ceremony was also held at the Governor House Sindh where Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori honored individuals from various fields for their services.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui and Qadir Bakhsh were honored with Presidential Pride of Performance Award for their services.