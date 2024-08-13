CM Maryam Nawaz visits Arshad Nadeem’s home to present 10 Crore cheque, car for Olympian Hero

MIAN CHANNU – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has honored javelin throw world champion Arshad Nadeem with rewards in personal visit to his village, Mian Channu.

In a grand gesture of recognition, CM Maryam made special trip to home of Arshad Nadeem, the recent world champion in javelin throw. She arrived by helicopter, and later went on motorcade to personally congratulate Arshad and his family on his historic achievement.

During her visit, CM Maryam Nawaz presented Nadeem with cash prize of Rs100 million and a car in honor of his gold medal victory. This award highlights importance of Nadeem’s success, which has brought significant pride to Pakistan, particularly after the country’s 40-year wait for an Olympic medal.

After presenting gifts, Maryam Nawaz departed from Mian Channu and returned to Lahore, concluding her trip.

Earlier, federal and provincial governments had announced various rewards for Nadeem, celebrating his remarkable performance at the Olympics.