CM Maryam Nawaz visits Arshad Nadeem’s home to present 10 Crore cheque, car for Olympian Hero

MIAN CHANNU – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has honored javelin throw world champion Arshad Nadeem with rewards in personal visit to his village, Mian Channu.
In a grand gesture of recognition, CM Maryam made special trip to home of Arshad Nadeem, the recent world champion in javelin throw. She arrived by helicopter, and later went on motorcade to personally congratulate Arshad and his family on his historic achievement.
During her visit, CM Maryam Nawaz presented Nadeem with cash prize of Rs100 million and a car in honor of his gold medal victory. This award highlights importance of Nadeem’s success, which has brought significant pride to Pakistan, particularly after the country’s 40-year wait for an Olympic medal.
After presenting gifts, Maryam Nawaz departed from Mian Channu and returned to Lahore, concluding her trip.
Earlier, federal and provincial governments had announced various rewards for Nadeem, celebrating his remarkable performance at the Olympics.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 13, 2024 in open market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.2 and selling rate was 305.35.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.1 for buying, and 357.10 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal howvered around 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.2
|305.35
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.10
|357.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.4
|187
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
