Bangladesh Test team lands in Pakistan for upcoming series

Web Desk
11:28 AM | 13 Aug, 2024
Bangladesh Test team lands in Pakistan for upcoming series
Source: icc

LAHORE – Bangladesh men's cricket team has landed in Pakistan on Tuesday to play two-Test series slated for August 21.

Najam Shanto led Banlga Tigers were taken to a famous hotel under stringent security measures from Allama Iqbal Airport, Pakistan Cricket Board said.

After rest, the visitors will start training sessions at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on August 14, 15, and 16.

The first game of the 2-match series will start on August 21 in Rawalpindi, while second Test will be from August 30 - September 3 in port city.

Test skipper Shan Masood also reflected on team's T20 World Cup 2024 performance, calling for need to move forward.

