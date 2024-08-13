Bangladesh Test team lands in Pakistan for upcoming series

LAHORE – Bangladesh men's cricket team has landed in Pakistan on Tuesday to play two-Test series slated for August 21.
Najam Shanto led Banlga Tigers were taken to a famous hotel under stringent security measures from Allama Iqbal Airport, Pakistan Cricket Board said.
After rest, the visitors will start training sessions at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on August 14, 15, and 16.
The first game of the 2-match series will start on August 21 in Rawalpindi, while second Test will be from August 30 - September 3 in port city.
Test skipper Shan Masood also reflected on team's T20 World Cup 2024 performance, calling for need to move forward.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 13, 2024 in open market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.2 and selling rate was 305.35.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.1 for buying, and 357.10 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal howvered around 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.2
|305.35
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.10
|357.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.4
|187
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
