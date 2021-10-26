FM Qureshi arrives in Iran to attend Afghanistan moot

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has arrived in Iran’s capital to attend the second ministerial meeting of Afghanistan's close neighbors.

According to the report of the state broadcaster, the meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday. Foreign Minister will present Islamabad’s viewpoint at the crucial moot on the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.

At his arrival, Qureshi was received by Pakistan's envoy in Iran, Rahim Hayat Qureshi, and senior officials of the foreign ministry at Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Iran's FM @Amirabdolahian welcomed his visiting Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi who paid a visit to Tehran to attend the meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries. pic.twitter.com/NSGUzowgrD — Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) October 26, 2021

FM will also meet his Iranian counterpart Hussein Amir Abdollahian to discuss in detail matters of mutual interests, including regional security.

Foreign ministers of China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan will also attend the meeting to discuss the formation of an inclusive government besides other issues in the warn torn country.

Earlier, the first moot of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries was hosted by Pakistan at the start of September. The forum comprised China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

In light of dilapidating situation in neighboring Afghanistan, Pakistan has urged the world leaders to provide aid to avoid humanitarian crisis.