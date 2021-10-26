Pakistan Army Chief, DG ISI call on PM Imran Khan
Web Desk
04:38 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
Pakistan Army Chief, DG ISI call on PM Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD – Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday met Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss internal and external situations.

Reports in local media said Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence Lt Gen Faiz Hameed was also present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, no statement on the meeting was issued by the Prime Minister Office.

More to follow…

