Pakistan Army Chief, DG ISI call on PM Imran Khan
04:38 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
Share
ISLAMABAD – Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday met Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss internal and external situations.
Reports in local media said Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence Lt Gen Faiz Hameed was also present during the meeting.
Meanwhile, no statement on the meeting was issued by the Prime Minister Office.
More to follow…
- Pakistan Army Chief, DG ISI call on PM Imran Khan04:38 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
- FM Qureshi arrives in Iran to attend Afghanistan moot03:52 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
- T20 World Cup: Hilarious memes storm Twitter ahead of PAKvNZ match03:32 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
- First Lady Bushra Bibi's daughter ties the knot in Madinah, couple's ...03:27 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
- UBL continues to have a stellar 2021; 9M profits of Rs 39 billion, up ...02:50 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
First Lady Bushra Bibi's daughter ties the knot in Madinah, couple's picture goes viral
03:27 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
- Abrar-ul-Haq and Saba Qamar win hearts with hilarious version of ...12:35 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
- Indian cricketers jump to Shami's defense amid intense online trolling06:10 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
- Mira Sethi questions the definition of masculinity that targets ...07:15 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021