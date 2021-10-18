DG ISI briefs COAS Bajwa on internal security, Afghanistan
Share
ISLAMABAD – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited the Headquarters of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) on Monday.
According to a statement by ISPR, the army chief was received by DG ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid.
COAS was briefed on the Internal Security and ongoing situation in Afghanistan. Gen Bajwa expressed his satisfaction over the preparedness of the organization.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran and COAS visited the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).
ISPR in a statement said that the Director-General of the NCOC Major General Asif Mahmood Goraya apprised the forum on the latest COVID-19 situation, measures in place to contain the spread of the disease and vaccine administration, including future COVID-19 management strategy.
The prime minister appreciated the efforts of the NCOC and all federating units for a synergised response during the pandemic for ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the people of Pakistan.
Pakistan desires enduring ties with US: COAS Bajwa 05:32 PM | 18 Oct, 2021
RAWALPINDI – US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler Monday called on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) ...
-
- DG ISI briefs COAS Bajwa on internal security, Afghanistan08:37 PM | 18 Oct, 2021
- Lt Gen Muhammad Aamer assumes charge as Gujranwala Corps commander08:16 PM | 18 Oct, 2021
- T20 World Cup – Ireland’s bowler Curtis Campher makes history07:56 PM | 18 Oct, 2021
- Gobi's Paints Polo Cup: FC Polo Team win trophy07:25 PM | 18 Oct, 2021
- Atif Aslam pays tribute to late Farhad Humayun with iconic song06:00 PM | 18 Oct, 2021
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic in search of Pakistani NGOs05:00 PM | 18 Oct, 2021
- Priyanka Chopra goes scuba diving in Spain (VIDEO)05:25 PM | 18 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021