DG ISI briefs COAS Bajwa on internal security, Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited the Headquarters of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) on Monday.

According to a statement by ISPR, the army chief was received by DG ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid.

COAS was briefed on the Internal Security and ongoing situation in Afghanistan. Gen Bajwa expressed his satisfaction over the preparedness of the organization.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran and COAS visited the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

ISPR in a statement said that the Director-General of the NCOC Major General Asif Mahmood Goraya apprised the forum on the latest COVID-19 situation, measures in place to contain the spread of the disease and vaccine administration, including future COVID-19 management strategy.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of the NCOC and all federating units for a synergised response during the pandemic for ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the people of Pakistan.