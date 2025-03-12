Dispute erupts between two Pakistani provinces over ‘Kutte Ki Qabar’ ownership

KARACHI – A historical dispute has erupted between the provincial governments of Sindh and Balochistan over the ownership claim of a site known as the “Kutte Ki Qabar” [Dog’s Grave] located on the border of two provinces.

The dispute has now reached Parliament where both sides have presented century-old records and documents to the parliamentary committee regarding the ownership of the site.

To resolve the dispute amicably, the parliamentary committee has proposed the formation of a joint committee.

The special parliamentary committee for underdeveloped areas is working to resolve the issue peacefully.

Both provincial governments have provided the parliamentary committee with over a century old historical records, legal documents, and geographical data regarding the ownership of the land.

The dispute emerged when new oil and gas reserves were discovered near the “Kutte Ki Qabar” area along the border, and the Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) began operations there.

The issue of royalty prompted both provincial governments to confront each other, and the ownership claim of the area has now been brought before Parliament.

As per folk tales, remains of a pet dog of an unknown Brahui Hillman are buried at this place.