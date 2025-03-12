Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Jaffar Express Attack How Terrorists Blowed Up Bolan Railway Track And Took Hostages

QUETTA – Jaffer Express, one of passenger trains was hijacked by BLA militants, in Balochistan, and now a security operation is underway to release militants.

Baloch militants successfully derailed train, traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, by blowing up section of the railway track, and then took hundreds of people hostage.

The attack was carried out Sarmachar militant wing of Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), as they targetted Tunnel Number 8 in the Bolan district. Eyewitnesses reported that the militants detonated IED explosives on the track, causing the train to derail. Following the explosion, armed militants opened fire on the bogies and engine, creating chaos.

BLA now threatened to execute hostages unless the Pakistani government meets their demands, including the release of detained political prisoners in Balochistan. Reports being shared online said hostages are reportedly being held with suicide vests, raising fears of a potential tragedy if negotiations fail.

Survivors of the attack have recounted their terrifying stories, detailing how they witnessed the train derail and the ensuing chaos as the militants began taking passengers hostage.

‘Punjab Residents and Security Personnel targetted in attack’

Passengers who were rescued from the attack shared horrific accounts of militants’ actions. One survivor mentioned that the attackers spoke in Balochi, with their leader repeatedly instructing them to keep a close watch on the security personnel. “Make sure the security forces don’t escape,” the commanders told the suicide bombers.

Survivors said the militants moved through the train, checking ID cards and identifying passengers they suspected to be security forces. Several survivors reported hearing the attackers’ directives as they seemed to target those considered a threat.

The repeated commands from the commander created a tense environment as it became evident that the militants’ primary focus was on capturing or eliminating those they believed to be security personnel.

The assault, which lasted over an hour, included heavy gunfire and explosions. While women, children, and the elderly were allowed to leave the train, several others were detained, with the militants keeping them of security personnel and to use it for the release of other prisoners.

BLA militants target Security Forces in Jaffer Express Attack, survivors reveal shocking details

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

