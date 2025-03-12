Jaffar Express Attack: How terrorists blowed up Bolan Railway Track and took hostages?

QUETTA – Jaffer Express, one of passenger trains was hijacked by BLA militants, in Balochistan, and now a security operation is underway to release militants.

Baloch militants successfully derailed train, traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, by blowing up section of the railway track, and then took hundreds of people hostage.

The attack was carried out Sarmachar militant wing of Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), as they targetted Tunnel Number 8 in the Bolan district. Eyewitnesses reported that the militants detonated IED explosives on the track, causing the train to derail. Following the explosion, armed militants opened fire on the bogies and engine, creating chaos.

BLA now threatened to execute hostages unless the Pakistani government meets their demands, including the release of detained political prisoners in Balochistan. Reports being shared online said hostages are reportedly being held with suicide vests, raising fears of a potential tragedy if negotiations fail.

Survivors of the attack have recounted their terrifying stories, detailing how they witnessed the train derail and the ensuing chaos as the militants began taking passengers hostage.

‘Punjab Residents and Security Personnel targetted in attack’