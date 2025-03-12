Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

BLA militants target Security Forces in Jaffer Express Attack, survivors reveal shocking details

Bla Militants Target Security Forces In Jaffer Express Attack Survivors Reveal Shocking Details

QUETTA – Pakistan’s southwestern region Balochistan witnessed tragic incident of train hijacking, as rescue operation is underway for release of over 300 captives.

Rescued passengers on the Jaffer Express shared harrowing details about the assailants’ actions during the brutal assault. A survivor of the attack said the attackers were speaking to each other in Balochi, and their leader was constantly reminding them to focus on the security personnel.

“Keep a close eye on security forces, they must not escape,” the commanders told suicide bombers.

Survivors said militants moved through the train, checking ID cards, and separating passengers they believed to be security personnel. Several survivors reported hearing these instructions, as the militants appeared to target those they identified as threats.

The commander repeated commands to his group created tense atmosphere, as it was clear the focus was on apprehending or eliminating the perceived security personnel.

Survivors recalled that attack, which lasted for over an hour, involved heavy gunfire, explosions. While the attackers allowed women, children, and the elderly to leave the train, they detained a number of others, accusing them of being security personnel.

Jaffar Express attack: Operation underway to rescue remaining hostages as 27 terrorists killed

