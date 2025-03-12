Jaffar Express attack: Operation underway to rescue remaining hostages as 27 terrorists killed

QUETTA – A security operation is underway on Wednesday to rescue hostages of Jaffar Express train in a rugged area of Balochistan after terrorists held more than 400 passengers, including security personnel, hostages in an unprecedented attack in Dhadar area of Bolan Pass a day earlier.

Security forces have killed at least 27 attackers and rescued 155 civilians during a clearance operation.

The Jaffar Express, carrying over 400 passengers in nine carriages, was traveling from Quetta to Peshawar when it was ambushed. Security sources confirmed that among the rescued passengers are 53 men, 26 women, and 11 children.

Following the security forces’ operation, the attackers split into small groups as some of the suicide bombers are also among them.

As the attack unfolded, security personnel quickly surrounded the train, leading to a heavy exchange of gunfire.

Sources revealed that the terrorists are in contact with their handler in Afghanistan and are using women and children as human shields, making the operation more delicate.

Due to the presence of civilians, security forces are proceeding with extreme caution. Additionally, the rugged terrain of the area has further complicated the operation.

According to security officials, the assailants bombed the railway track before boarding the train and opened fire on the locomotive, injuring the train driver

According to sources, the train departed Quetta at 9:30am and came under attack while passing through Pehro Kunri area in Bolan region.

Security forces cordoned off the area, which falls within the mountainous terrain near Machh. Mobile services in the area are unavailable.

Emergency has been declared at Sibbi Hospital, and ambulances have been dispatched to the scene.

BLA Issues Warning, Claims Military Casualties

In a statement released to the media, the BLA claimed responsibility for the hijacking, alleging that six security personnel onboard had been killed. The group, which has been waging a decades-long insurgency for an independent Balochistan, warned that any rescue attempt would be met with deadly retaliation.

“The Balochistan Liberation Army warns of severe consequences if an operation is launched against us,” the group stated, adding that its fighters had “successfully seized the train” as part of their ongoing struggle against Pakistani authorities.

President, PM Condemn Jaffar Express Attack

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express in Dhadar area of Bolan Pass.

In their separate statements, they lauded the security forces for their bravery and professionalism demonstrated in the operation.

The President said attacks on unarmed civilians and passengers are inhumane and those involved in this attack are against Balochistan and its traditions. He said the Baloch nation rejects those who attack and hold hostage, the unarmed passengers, elderly and children. The President said no religion or society allows such wicked acts.

The prime minister, while highlighting the professionalism of security forces, said despite the difficult routes, the morale of officers and personnel involved in the operation is high.

He said the security forces are taking timely and prompt action and will soon succeed in their operation.

Shehbaz Sharif said the beastly terrorists, who carry out such attacks do not deserve any mercy, they are enemies of Balochistan’s development. He said terrorists’ targeting of innocent passengers in the Holy month of Ramadan testifies that they have no connection either with the religion Islam or with Pakistan and Balochistan.

The prime minister reaffirmed the unflinching nation’s resolve to continue the war against terrorism till complete eradication of this menace. He vowed that the entire nation stands by its security forces in this war and will thwart every conspiracy to create chaos in the country.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed resolve that we will never let evil designs of anti-state elements, succeed.