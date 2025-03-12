Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistani tennis star creates Guinness World Record

Pakistani Tennis Star Creates Guinness World Record

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s senior tennis player Talha Waheed has accomplished an outstanding feat by etching Pakistan’s name in the Guinness World Records.

He has set a new world record for the most successful tennis serves in one minute, marking a historic moment for Pakistan.

Previously, this global honourr was held by American player John Perry, who set the world record in 2019 with 42 successful serves in one minute.

Talha Waheed is considered one of the country’s prominent senior tennis players. He has won several national titles in the 35+, 40+, and 45+ doubles categories, and has represented Pakistan internationally as well. He has participated in International Tennis Federation’s senior world ranking tournaments, and his best global ranking was 144 in the 40+ doubles category.

Talha Waheed decided to break the Guinness World Record after learning about the 42 successful serves set by John Perry in 2019.

To achieve this goal, Talha underwent three months of intense training, focusing on every technical aspect. On November 8, 2024, in Lahore, he made his official attempt to set the record according to the rules established by Guinness World Records.

His hard work and determination paid off on March 10, 2025, when Guinness World Records officially recognized his new record, declaring him the world record holder.

Talha Waheed has received immense congratulations from Pakistan. President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Secretary General Ziauddin Tufail, and other officials and fellow players have praised this achievement, calling it a significant milestone for Pakistani tennis.

