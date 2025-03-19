Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari welcome Baby Girl in Heartfelt announcement

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Saboor Aly and her husband Ali Ansari announced the birth of their first child and its a a baby girl. The couple shared heartwarming news on social media, expressing their immense happiness and excitement.

In an Instagram post, the duo shared a glimpse of their newborn, with Saboor and Ali posing in a hospital room that was decorated with balloons and flowers. The couple has not revealed the tot’s face, but pictures show them holding the newborn.

The couple’s message in the post read Our tiny miracle, our biggest blessing. The sight of sthe mallest of hands leaving the biggest of impact is unbelievable. Welcome Serena Ali to the world. The magic awaits you. ~18.03.25~u.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

This announcement garnered an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities, all offering blessings and prayers for the newborn.

The arrival of their baby girl marks a new and exciting chapter in Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s lives as they begin their journey into parenthood.