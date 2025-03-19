Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Govt applicants get major relief in latest update by KP govt; full details here

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has revoked No Objection Certificate (NOC) requirement for recruitment under the minority quota.

A new update by the Finance Department of KP issued a notification, announcing the recruitment process for vacant positions allocated to minorities. The move comes after the approval of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who gave his consent to remove the NOC requirement.

Previously, candidates applying for government jobs under the minority quota were required to obtain an NOC from the relevant authorities. However, with the latest directive, this condition has been lifted, opening up more opportunities for minority applicants.

Finance Department also urged all concerned departments to implement the decision immediately and ensure that vacant positions are filled without delay.

This decision has been commended as positive step towards ensuring equal employment opportunities for minority communities in the region, offering them a more accessible and fair chance at securing government jobs.

This initiative highlights the KP government’s commitment to promoting inclusivity and diversity in its workforce, paving the way for a more equitable and representative government service.

