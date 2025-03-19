Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Rs150,000 per month: Pakistan announces interim jobs for THIS degree holders

Rs150000 Per Month Pakistan Announces Interim Jobs For This Degree Holders

ISLAMABAD – The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has launched an initiative for the fresh PhD holders, providing them an opportunity gain valuable academic exposure and enhance their skills before they formally enter the academic job market.

Under the initiatives, the fresh PhDs will be placed in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and postgraduate government colleges for the period of one year.

Selected candidates will be given a fixed remuneration package of Rs150,000 per month for 12 months.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet specific requirements to qualify for the program. They must be Pakistani or AJK nationals under the age of 40 at the time of submitting the application.

A PhD degree from an HEC-recognized university, either Pakistani or foreign, completed within the last two years is mandatory.

Additionally, applicants should have at least two research publications in HEC-recognized or indexed journals.

They must also be unemployed at the time of application, with those working in temporary or contractual positions required to resign if selected, state broadcaster reported.

Mandatory Training

Selected candidates will be required to complete four weeks of mandatory training under the National Faculty Development Program (NFDP).

Where to Apply?

Interested applicants can submit their applications online via the HEC e-portal by April 15, 2025. A non-refundable application fee of Rs. 3,000 must be deposited in Habib Bank Limited (HEC Account Number: 1742-79001334-01).

Hard copies of the application form and required documents should be sent to the designated HEC office.

A pre-assessment test will be conducted on Sunday, May 11, 2025, and candidates scoring 50% or above will qualify for NFDP training.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 19 March 2025 Wednesday
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.75 367.25
UAE Dirham AED 76.15 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.3
Euro EUR 305.5 308.25
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.85 199.25
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.89 1.95
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search