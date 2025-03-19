Rs150,000 per month: Pakistan announces interim jobs for THIS degree holders

ISLAMABAD – The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has launched an initiative for the fresh PhD holders, providing them an opportunity gain valuable academic exposure and enhance their skills before they formally enter the academic job market.

Under the initiatives, the fresh PhDs will be placed in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and postgraduate government colleges for the period of one year.

Selected candidates will be given a fixed remuneration package of Rs150,000 per month for 12 months.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet specific requirements to qualify for the program. They must be Pakistani or AJK nationals under the age of 40 at the time of submitting the application.

A PhD degree from an HEC-recognized university, either Pakistani or foreign, completed within the last two years is mandatory.

Additionally, applicants should have at least two research publications in HEC-recognized or indexed journals.

They must also be unemployed at the time of application, with those working in temporary or contractual positions required to resign if selected, state broadcaster reported.

Mandatory Training

Selected candidates will be required to complete four weeks of mandatory training under the National Faculty Development Program (NFDP).

Where to Apply?

Interested applicants can submit their applications online via the HEC e-portal by April 15, 2025. A non-refundable application fee of Rs. 3,000 must be deposited in Habib Bank Limited (HEC Account Number: 1742-79001334-01).

Hard copies of the application form and required documents should be sent to the designated HEC office.

A pre-assessment test will be conducted on Sunday, May 11, 2025, and candidates scoring 50% or above will qualify for NFDP training.